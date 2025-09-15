Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 18,243 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $192.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.56.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.