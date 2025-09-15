Paladin Wealth LLC Sells 405 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Paladin Wealth LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.2%

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $72.76.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

