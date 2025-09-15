Paladin Wealth LLC Sells 2,167 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS

Paladin Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

BATS BBUS opened at $119.20 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $86.94 and a 12 month high of $115.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

