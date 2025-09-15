Greenhaven Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,554,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oshkosh comprises approximately 4.3% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $290,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 147.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 88.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 107.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $136.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average of $110.38. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

In other Oshkosh news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,935.48. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

