Paladin Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,900 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April $XBAP

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 46.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.6%

BATS XBAP opened at $37.78 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $261.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.