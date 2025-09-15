Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires 13,690 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888,500 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,367,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,483 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,977 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,839,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

