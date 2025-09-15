Paladin Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Paladin Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 186.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.