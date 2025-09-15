RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 589 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $223.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.49. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $137.64 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.