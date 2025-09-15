Paladin Wealth LLC Increases Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS

Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paladin Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

