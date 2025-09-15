Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 589 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $55.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $56.43.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

