SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX Shares Sold by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,117,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,762,000 after buying an additional 35,615 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 530,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 477,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 342,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $40.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

