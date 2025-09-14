Horizons Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJR

Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.1112 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

