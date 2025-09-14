Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 5,940,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,756,000 after purchasing an additional 240,789 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $42.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

