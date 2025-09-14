Investors Research Corp Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF $PEY

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.3% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 104,625.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

