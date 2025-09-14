Horizons Wealth Management Has $2.63 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ

Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 71,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 50,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

