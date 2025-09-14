Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,104 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $143.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average is $127.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

