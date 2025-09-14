iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI Shares Sold by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.