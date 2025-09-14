Investors Research Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $162.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day moving average of $142.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $162.83.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

