Horizons Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYLB

Horizons Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 124,857.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 218,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $37.00 on Friday. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

