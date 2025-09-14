Investors Research Corp Has $776,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF $RZG

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1,260.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $56.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.