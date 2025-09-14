Investors Research Corp Sells 253 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,216,000. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 331,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 74,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $140.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average of $135.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

