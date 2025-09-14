Investors Research Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

