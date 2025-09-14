Investors Research Corp Buys 15,125 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 654,400.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janice E. Page sold 26,869 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $484,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,509.32. The trade was a 22.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Sable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,640 shares in the company, valued at $934,860.80. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,436. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cfra Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

