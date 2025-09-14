Analyzing Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) & Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Free Report) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Boston Beer shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Boston Beer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aristocrat Group and Boston Beer”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Beer $2.14 billion 1.13 $59.69 million $7.09 30.56

Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aristocrat Group and Boston Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A Boston Beer 3.65% 15.15% 11.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aristocrat Group and Boston Beer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Boston Beer 1 10 2 0 2.08

Boston Beer has a consensus target price of $258.09, indicating a potential upside of 19.12%. Given Boston Beer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Beer is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Volatility and Risk

Aristocrat Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Beer has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Beer beats Aristocrat Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. through its subsidiary, Top Shelf Distributing, LLC, focuses on developing distilled spirits line of business. The company markets and sells RWB Ultra Premium Handcrafted Vodka to retailers in North America. Aristocrat Group Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network wholesaler in the United States, as well as wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other e-commerce retail outlets. It sells its products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

