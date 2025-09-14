Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Up 21.4% – Should You Buy?

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 2,424,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 358,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Independence Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

