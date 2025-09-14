Investors Research Corp Cuts Stake in VanEck Retail ETF $RTH

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 11,401.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RTH opened at $252.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.58. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $206.24 and a 1 year high of $253.90. The company has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.88.

VanEck Retail ETF Profile

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.