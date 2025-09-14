Investors Research Corp Acquires 28,466 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,359.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 12.3%

BATS PAVE opened at $46.56 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

