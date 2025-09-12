Truist Financial Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $365.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $342.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.77.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $353.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.48. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,837,207,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,344,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,404 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,193,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.