F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Purchases £988.55 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 85 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,163 per share, for a total transaction of £988.55.

Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Beatrice Hollond purchased 88 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,121 per share, for a total transaction of £986.48.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,177 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,629.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,155.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,103.59. F&C Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 900.75 and a one year high of GBX 1,202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust ( LON:FCIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 10.47 EPS for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 95.33%.

F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.

F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.

The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.

