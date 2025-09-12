F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Purchases £988.55 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 85 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,163 per share, for a total transaction of £988.55.
Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 8th, Beatrice Hollond purchased 88 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,121 per share, for a total transaction of £986.48.
F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,177 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,629.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,155.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,103.59. F&C Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 900.75 and a one year high of GBX 1,202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.92.
About F&C Investment Trust
F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.
F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.
The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.
