U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

U Power Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ UCAR opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. U Power has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

