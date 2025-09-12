U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
U Power Stock Down 0.5%
NASDAQ UCAR opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. U Power has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.
U Power Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U Power
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.