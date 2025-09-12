The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 price objective on the stock.

The Pebble Group Trading Down 0.8%

PEBB stock opened at GBX 50.10 on Tuesday. The Pebble Group has a 1-year low of GBX 33 and a 1-year high of GBX 61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £74.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.75.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The Pebble Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts anticipate that The Pebble Group will post 5.0724638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Lee sold 425,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61, for a total transaction of £259,606.85. Also, insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 194,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61, for a total value of £118,641.34. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

