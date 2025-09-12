National Grid (LON:NG) Insider Andrew Agg Acquires 14 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg bought 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,033 per share, with a total value of £144.62.

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Grid alerts:

On Monday, July 7th, Andrew Agg acquired 15 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,044 per share, with a total value of £156.60.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Andrew Agg sold 93,376 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,078, for a total value of £1,006,593.28.

On Friday, June 13th, Andrew Agg acquired 21,870 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,059 per share, with a total value of £231,603.30.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 1,036.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 645 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,145.50. The company has a market cap of £50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,034.56.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.