Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,670 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,490 to GBX 1,670 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,355 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,311.25.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAN

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Standard Chartered Company Profile

STAN opened at GBX 1,424.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,354.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,206.55. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 751.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,436. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 783.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.