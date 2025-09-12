HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 940

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 to GBX 940 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 910 price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 900 to GBX 950 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 980.83.
With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.
