James Fisher and Sons’ (FSJ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 price objective on the stock.

James Fisher and Sons Price Performance

Shares of LON FSJ opened at GBX 347 on Tuesday. James Fisher and Sons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 343.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 327.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.53. The stock has a market cap of £175.50 million, a P/E ratio of 386.85 and a beta of 0.64.

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. James Fisher and Sons had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. Equities analysts expect that James Fisher and Sons will post 20 EPS for the current year.

About James Fisher and Sons

