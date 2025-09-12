Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2025

Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNFFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group Stock Down 1.8%

OTCMKTS:UMGNF opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. Universal Music Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

About Universal Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.