Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Universal Music Group Stock Down 1.8%

About Universal Music Group

OTCMKTS:UMGNF opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. Universal Music Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

