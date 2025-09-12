Insider Buying: Inchcape (LON:INCH) Insider Purchases 2,814 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Lewis bought 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 665 per share, for a total transaction of £18,713.10.

Adrian Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 9th, Adrian Lewis bought 1,404 shares of Inchcape stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 665 per share, for a total transaction of £9,336.60.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Adrian Lewis sold 24,883 shares of Inchcape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 666, for a total value of £165,720.78.

On Monday, June 16th, Adrian Lewis bought 150 shares of Inchcape stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 684 per share, for a total transaction of £1,026.

Inchcape Price Performance

LON:INCH opened at GBX 663.50 on Friday. Inchcape plc has a 52 week low of GBX 575 and a 52 week high of GBX 849.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 631.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 708.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 696.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inchcape ( LON:INCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 35.50 EPS for the quarter. Inchcape had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inchcape plc will post 85.9639233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INCH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Inchcape from GBX 1,161 to GBX 1,101 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.

About Inchcape

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

Featured Stories

