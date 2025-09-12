Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.20 to $6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VVOS. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.25 price objective on Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

Vivos Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 232.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVOS. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

