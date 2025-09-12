JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 500

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 to GBX 500 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Barclays to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 360 to GBX 366 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 355 to GBX 435 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 405 to GBX 455 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 395 to GBX 410 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.33.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 379.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 361.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 323.65. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 216.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 380.70. The company has a market cap of £53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 937.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. Analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Francis purchased 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 371 per share, for a total transaction of £13,919.92. Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 per share, with a total value of £11,126.29. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 98,837 shares of company stock valued at $33,407,827 and have sold 789,945 shares valued at $292,933,656. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

