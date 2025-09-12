Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$47.00

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$42.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$33.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MDA Space from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.44.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. MDA Space has a 52 week low of C$15.41 and a 52 week high of C$48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.27.

In other MDA Space news, Senior Officer Luigi Pozzebon sold 8,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$256,160.00. Also, Director Brendan Paddick sold 54,400 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.09, for a total transaction of C$2,452,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,181,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,290,596.72. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 372,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,315 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

