Challenger Energy Group’s (CEG) “No Recommendation” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their no recommendation rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEGFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Challenger Energy Group stock opened at GBX 8.30 on Tuesday. Challenger Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5.12 and a twelve month high of GBX 11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of £20.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1,693.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Challenger Energy focuses on high impact, globally material assets. Its flagship assets are in Uruguay, a new global exploration hotspot, where they have assets with multiple billion-barrel prospects. The Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences (AREA OFF-1 and AREA OFF-3), totalling 19,000km2 (gross), making it one of the largest acreage holder offshore Uruguay, and is the only junior with a position in this exciting new exploration province.

