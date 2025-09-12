Delek US (NYSE:DK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $34.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Delek US traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 2553694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.69.

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,116.56. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 109,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.8% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. Delek US had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Delek US’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

