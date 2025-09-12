Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

Sealed Air stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 519,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after buying an additional 156,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

