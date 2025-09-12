Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPAI. Litchfield Hills Research upgraded Safe Pro Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Safe Pro Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safe Pro Group currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
Safe Pro Group Stock Performance
Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Safe Pro Group had a negative net margin of 731.46% and a negative return on equity of 328.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Pro Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Pro Group stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Safe Pro Group worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Safe Pro Group
Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions.
