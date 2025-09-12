Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.6% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Target by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 21.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $91.47 on Friday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.74.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

