CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 137.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.24.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $491.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $623.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $465.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

