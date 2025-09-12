Fruth Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,269,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,519,000 after purchasing an additional 579,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,569 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,047,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,983,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,237,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386,518 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $116.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.