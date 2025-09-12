Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $47.69 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Netflix were worth $47,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 234.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 107.9% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total transaction of $3,140,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,842.16. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $1,203.50 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,220.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.58.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

