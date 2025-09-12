First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,090.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,724 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,421,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,854,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 368.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 514,673 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 767,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after buying an additional 423,990 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,014,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,050,000 after buying an additional 422,452 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $74.54.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

