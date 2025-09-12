Cim LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $767,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $279.50 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.62 and a 52-week high of $280.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

